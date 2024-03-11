Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $215,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.