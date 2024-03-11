Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of American Outdoor Brands worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AOUT opened at $8.68 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

American Outdoor Brands Profile

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

