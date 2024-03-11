Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $218,000 Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after buying an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PJT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

