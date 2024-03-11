Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMRE

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.