Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 20,426 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Century Casinos worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 812.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.0% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY opened at $2.80 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

