Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 48,852 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of TPI Composites worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $2,163,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $5,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 448,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 440,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.42 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

