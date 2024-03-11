Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,728,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,706,000 after buying an additional 99,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,741,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

