Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 43,250 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Oxford Square Capital worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.14 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Square Capital

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,101.05%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

