Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,674 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in National Vision were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

EYE stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. National Vision’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

