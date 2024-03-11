QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

