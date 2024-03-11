QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE QS opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.80. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,992. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

