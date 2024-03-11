Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.84% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $4.98 on Monday. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.20%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

