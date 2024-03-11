Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 565,359 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 565,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

