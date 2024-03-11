Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of AAR worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in AAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

AAR stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

