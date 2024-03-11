Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 497 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,922,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $186.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

