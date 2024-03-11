Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of A10 Networks worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.52 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $291,942.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,267,265.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $291,942.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,267,265.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,659.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,828 shares of company stock worth $2,032,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

