Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.26 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 446.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $85.57 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

