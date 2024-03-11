Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of Banner worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 131.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

