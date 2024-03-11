Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

