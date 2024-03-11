Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of F.N.B. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.