Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 278,843 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,843 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

