Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,929 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.09% of PetMed Express worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PetMed Express by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

