Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Radiant Logistics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

