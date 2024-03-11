RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $3,319,000.

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $123.17 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $131.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

