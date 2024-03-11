Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.87 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

