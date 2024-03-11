Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CFO Todd C. Larson Sells 2,966 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $182.22 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $184.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

