Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RS opened at $319.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

