Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 382,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,375,688 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Repay by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Repay by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 150,484 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

