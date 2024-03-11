Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.