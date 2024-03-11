Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

RSG stock opened at $184.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

