Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $79.70 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.