Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 79.44 -$130,000.00 ($0.01) -21.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -284.00% -6.16% -3.02% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Altex Industries and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altex Industries and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26,566.67%. Given Altex Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

