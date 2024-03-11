Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Acquires $96,500.00 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00.

Rezolute Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RZLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 768,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

