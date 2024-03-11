Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Acquires $96,500.00 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RZLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 768,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

