Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT) Insider Lingli (Lily) ZHAO Sells 3,403,550 Shares

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT – Get Free Report) insider Lingli (Lily) ZHAO sold 3,403,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$1,293,349.00 ($839,837.01).
Richmond Vanadium Technology Stock Performance
Richmond Vanadium Technology Company Profile
Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Richmond Vanadium project that consists of five tenements totaling 1,403 square kilometers located in the jurisdiction of north Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.
