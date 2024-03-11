RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLJ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

