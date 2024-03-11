Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 195,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Ross Stores worth $485,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.