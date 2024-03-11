Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 735,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 708,123 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 233.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.