Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $90,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 478,328 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,094 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,417,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

