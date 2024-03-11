Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,419 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $79,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ferrari by 327.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ferrari by 169.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.2 %

Ferrari stock opened at $420.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.91 and its 200 day moving average is $342.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

