Royal Bank of Canada Buys 23,474 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $73,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $259.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

