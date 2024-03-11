Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Aptiv worth $79,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Aptiv by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

