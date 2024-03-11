Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,812 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetApp were worth $84,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 184.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,356,000 after buying an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.26 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.