Royal Bank of Canada Has $79.29 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,017 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Aptiv worth $79,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

