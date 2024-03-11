Royal Bank of Canada Has $81.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Travelers Companies worth $81,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

