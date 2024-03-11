Royal Bank of Canada Has $84.20 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,812 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.53% of NetApp worth $84,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $122,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9 %

NTAP stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

