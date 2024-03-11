Royal Bank of Canada Has $87.32 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Cloudflare worth $87,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 998,286 shares of company stock worth $92,690,239. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

