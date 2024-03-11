Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 11,038 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $70,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $60.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

