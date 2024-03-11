Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,461 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of Markel Group worth $76,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,496.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,451.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,445.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.