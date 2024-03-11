Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $83,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.84 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

