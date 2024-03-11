Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $83,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

